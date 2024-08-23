Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The body of a British tourist who had gone missing on the Greek island of Rhodes has been found on Paradisi Beach.

The 48-year-old man, whose name has yet to be released, was last seen on Wednesday when he went swimming with his niece at Theologos Beach, located in the northern part of the island. After his niece left the beach, she became concerned when he didn’t return and immediately sounded the alarm to the authorities.

The search for the missing man involved local police, coast guard patrols, and private boat owners. Sadly, his body was discovered the following day by a passerby on Paradisi Beach. His body was transported to the General Hospital of Rhodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greece, Dodecanese archipelago, Rhodes island, Lindos beach | Getty Images

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death, although initial reports suggest that drowning was the likely cause.

Greece is marked by a series of mysterious disappearances this summer, including the high-profile case of Dr Michael Mosley, a celebrity doctor known for popularising the 5:2 diet. Dr Mosley, 67, was reported missing on the Greek island of Symi in June and his body was tragically discovered in a rocky area near Agia Marina.