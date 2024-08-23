Paradisi Beach: Tragedy as body of missing Brit tourist found on Greek island of Rhodes
The 48-year-old man, whose name has yet to be released, was last seen on Wednesday when he went swimming with his niece at Theologos Beach, located in the northern part of the island. After his niece left the beach, she became concerned when he didn’t return and immediately sounded the alarm to the authorities.
The search for the missing man involved local police, coast guard patrols, and private boat owners. Sadly, his body was discovered the following day by a passerby on Paradisi Beach. His body was transported to the General Hospital of Rhodes.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death, although initial reports suggest that drowning was the likely cause.
Greece is marked by a series of mysterious disappearances this summer, including the high-profile case of Dr Michael Mosley, a celebrity doctor known for popularising the 5:2 diet. Dr Mosley, 67, was reported missing on the Greek island of Symi in June and his body was tragically discovered in a rocky area near Agia Marina.
