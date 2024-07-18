Lake Como Italy: British tourist, 22, drowns in front of his girlfriend, 19, after jumping off boat
The 22-year-old student and his partner rented a boat on Wednesday evening (17 July) but struggled to swim back to it after taking it out on the water. Strong winds pushed the boat far out off the coast of Menaggio, four miles north of their hotel in Tremezzina.
The serene lake turned treacherous as strong winds whipped up and their boat drifted away with the currents. It left them both stranded and the couple then had to try and reach the boat in the choppy waters. The young woman, 19, lost sight of her boyfriend before he drowned.
She was rescued by a passing boat when those onboard spotted her struggling in the water. The woman was unharmed but exhausted and in shock as the rescuers told her boyfriend was missing. A massive search was quickly launched for him.
Firefighters, rescue teams, and helicopters scoured the huge Lake and shores around Menaggio. His body was later spotted nearby by a police helicopter.
Local police in the area have launched a full investigation. A spokesperson for the Foreign Office told The Sun: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died Italy and are in contact with the local authorities."
