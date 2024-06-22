Three Alabama men die after becoming "distressed" while swimming at Panama City Beach in Florida
The men likely died from drowning after having travelled to the Panama City Beach area on Friday evening, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The US Coast Guard and others began rescue efforts when the trio were first spotted. The men, who were not immediately identified, were found separately and eventually pronounced dead at local hospitals.
Posting on social media, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce all three young men that entered the water around 8pm and became distressed have passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families.
“I want to thank Bay County Emergency Services, the FWC, and the Coast Guard for their help in the rescue efforts.”
Earlier this week, single red flags had been posted at the beach, indicating high-hazard surf and rip current conditions. On Thursday, a Pennsylvania couple visiting Florida with their six children drowned after they were caught in a rip current while swimming.
The man and woman were caught in the current on Hutchinson Island, along Florida’s south-east coast.
