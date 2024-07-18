Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The British tourist who has been missing for days in Italy with the last signal from his Apple watch detected near the coast has been found.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kei Hixon, 21, vanished on July 13 in his mother's hometown Cava de Tirreni, Salerno, while on holiday with his parents and brother. Local reports stated that the young man fell ill on Saturday (13 July) before he was rushed to nearby San Giovanni di Dio e Ruggi d'Aragona hospital.

After being examined by medics, Kei reportedly left the hospital at around 8pm before disappearing alone without a trace. The Brit was wearing a Nike T-shirt and blue shorts at the time and only speaks English. He was not carrying a mobile phone or any documents with him, according to Italian media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fears are mounting for a British tourist who has been missing for days in Italy with the last signal from his Apple watch detected near the coast. (Photo: Facebook/Cava de Tirreni Facebook page) | Facebook/Cava de Tirreni Facebook page

Kei was wearing an Apple watch and the last signal emitted from the device located him on the Salerno coast. His parent's quickly filed a missing person's report and local police scrambled to begin the hunt for the tourist.

Local media reported yesterday that the search efforts were extended into the surrounding areas and across Naples. His cousin Rita Criscuolo also launched a desperate appeal on the Cava de Tirreni Facebook page.

The appeal read: “MISSING! My cousin Kei hasn’t been home for two days. He went out to Salerno on Saturday night but hasn’t come back.

“He has no phone or documents with him and only speaks English. He was wearing a gray t-shirt (the one in the photo)”. In the latest update, Sarno 24 posted on Facebook: “The search to find - Kei Hixon, 21 year old English tourist, has had a happy ending. The boy was found at this hour in Pontecagnano. Today finally the long-awaited news of his finding”.