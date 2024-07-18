Salerno Italy: Latest update on British man, 21, missing for days with last signal from Apple watch detected near coast
Kei Hixon, 21, vanished on July 13 in his mother's hometown Cava de Tirreni, Salerno, while on holiday with his parents and brother. Local reports stated that the young man fell ill on Saturday (13 July) before he was rushed to nearby San Giovanni di Dio e Ruggi d'Aragona hospital.
After being examined by medics, Kei reportedly left the hospital at around 8pm before disappearing alone without a trace. The Brit was wearing a Nike T-shirt and blue shorts at the time and only speaks English. He was not carrying a mobile phone or any documents with him, according to Italian media.
Kei was wearing an Apple watch and the last signal emitted from the device located him on the Salerno coast. His parent's quickly filed a missing person's report and local police scrambled to begin the hunt for the tourist.
Local media reported yesterday that the search efforts were extended into the surrounding areas and across Naples. His cousin Rita Criscuolo also launched a desperate appeal on the Cava de Tirreni Facebook page.
The appeal read: “MISSING! My cousin Kei hasn’t been home for two days. He went out to Salerno on Saturday night but hasn’t come back.
“He has no phone or documents with him and only speaks English. He was wearing a gray t-shirt (the one in the photo)”. In the latest update, Sarno 24 posted on Facebook: “The search to find - Kei Hixon, 21 year old English tourist, has had a happy ending. The boy was found at this hour in Pontecagnano. Today finally the long-awaited news of his finding”.
