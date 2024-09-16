Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The body of a missing British man has been found at the entrance to a stunning natural park in Lanzarote.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unnamed holidaymaker is thought to have got lost while hiking in the south of the island, although police are yet to make any official comment. His body was found at the entrance to Los Ajaches, a protected natural park and beautiful area of mountains and beaches.

The exact spot where the dead man was discovered has been described as being between Playa Mujeres, one of the most spectacular beaches in Lanzarote, and another beach called Playa de Las Coloradas east of the town of Playa Blanca. Details of the incident currently unclear but visitors to the area are warned to wear good footwear as the paths are quite rocky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His body was found yesterday (Sunday 15 September). It is not known yet how the alarm was raised.

The body of a missing British man has been found at the entrance to a stunning natural park in Lanzarote. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Civil Guard officers went to the scene along with Civil Protection officers and local police employed by Yaiza Town Hall, the municipality Playa Blanca is part of. Police are expected to release more details about the discovery today (Monday 16 September).

The incident comes after a British scuba diver died off the coast of Lanzarote after getting into trouble in waters around a small resort town. The 59-year-old was assisted by emergency medical responders after getting into difficulty at a small sandy cove called Playa Chica in the Spanish tourist resort of Puerto del Carmen.