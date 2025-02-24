A teenager has pleaded guilty for killing his mother and his siblings in their home in September last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas Prosper, 19, has pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to the murders of his mother, Juliana Falcon, 48, and his siblings, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, in a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive in Luton.

From left: Giselle, Juliana and Kyle Prosper. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police said they were called to reports of concerns for welfare at the flat on September 12. The three victims were found with injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas also admitted a number of other offences, including purchasing a shotgun without a certificate, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Judge Michael Simon told the defendant his sentencing will take place on March 5 and remanded him into custody.

In September, the family paid tribute to the victims, saying: “Julie was a strong, loving mother to her four beautiful children, who were her absolute world. In her spare time, she was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity – she was always putting others first.

“Kyle was a kind and funny young man who loved football and boxing. He was creative and thriving on TikTok, a big talent with massive potential. Kyle’s friends were his everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and caring young girl; she liked to laugh lots and loved her family and big brothers. She was so loveable with an infectious smile. She was also an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends in Year 9.”