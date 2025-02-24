Nicholas Prosper: Teenager pleads guilty to the murders of mum and two siblings in Luton flat
Nicholas Prosper, 19, has pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to the murders of his mother, Juliana Falcon, 48, and his siblings, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, in a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive in Luton.
Bedfordshire Police said they were called to reports of concerns for welfare at the flat on September 12. The three victims were found with injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Nicholas also admitted a number of other offences, including purchasing a shotgun without a certificate, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.
Judge Michael Simon told the defendant his sentencing will take place on March 5 and remanded him into custody.
In September, the family paid tribute to the victims, saying: “Julie was a strong, loving mother to her four beautiful children, who were her absolute world. In her spare time, she was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity – she was always putting others first.
“Kyle was a kind and funny young man who loved football and boxing. He was creative and thriving on TikTok, a big talent with massive potential. Kyle’s friends were his everything.
“Giselle was a beautiful soul and caring young girl; she liked to laugh lots and loved her family and big brothers. She was so loveable with an infectious smile. She was also an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends in Year 9.”