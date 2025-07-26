US President Donald Trump has been seen playing golf at the start of a five day long private visit to Scotland - as his opposers plan protests against him.

The president arrived in the country last night, (Friday July 25), and was this morning, (Saturday July 26), seen playing golf at the Trump Turnberry resort – which he bought in 2014.

Trump is staying at Turnberry for the start of a five-day private visit to Scotland which will see him have talks with both UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney. A meeting has also been scheduled for him to talk about trade with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday (July 26).

With no talks apparently scheduled for today, the president, who is a well-known golf enthusiast, appears to be free to play the famous Turnberry course, accompanied by a major security operation.

However, protests have been planned, with opponents of Trump expected to gather in both Edinburgh and Aberdeen later today and the Stop Trump coalition planning what it has described as being a “festival of resistance”.

As well as visiting Trump Turnberry, Trump will head to Aberdeenshire later in his visit and is expected to open a second course at his golf resort in Balmedie. As he landed in Ayrshire on Friday, the president took questions from journalists, telling Europe to “get your act together” on immigration, which he said was “killing” the continent. He also praised Sir Keir, who he described as a “good man”, but added that the Prime Minister is “slightly more liberal than I am”.

Saturday will be the first real test of Police Scotland during the visit as it looks to control the demonstrations in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, as well as any which spring up near to the president’s course. The force has asked for support from others around the UK to bolster officer numbers, with both organisations representing senior officers and the rank-and-file claiming there is likely to be an impact on policing across the country for the duration of the visit.

Before the visit started, the Scottish First Minister appealed to Scots to protest “peacefully and within the law”.