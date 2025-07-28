Roy Cooper recently appeared at the North Carolina Democratic Party’s annual “Unity Dinner.”

North Carolina Democratic Party’s annual “Unity Dinner” took place over the weekend and Roy Cooper was not only in attendance but dropped a big hint when it came to his political future. WHQR reported that “Speaking at the N.C. Democratic Party's annual Unity Dinner fundraiser, Cooper asked everyone who is planning to run for office in 2026 to stand up.

“Cooper waited a moment and said: "I'm not sitting down, am I?"

“The crowd of about 1,200 people at N.C. State's Talley Student Union immediately broke into a chant of "Run, Roy, run."”

In a press release, Roy Cooper, former North Carolina Gov, has announced that he will run for 2026 Senate and it reads: "I want to serve as your next United States Senator because, even now, I still believe our best days are ahead of us.”

He also took to X and said: “I have thought on it and prayed about it, and I have decided: I am running to be the next U.S. Senator from North Carolina.”

In response to his post on X, one X user said: “Roy Cooper is a once in a generation politician. I hope this is his follow up for the White House. He’d be a good candidate, whilst another X user wrote: “You were the worst governor of my lifetime and presided over the degradation of our most important city, Charlotte. I will never forgive you.”

Roy Cooper, who was born and raised in Nash County, North Carolina, is married to Kristin Bernhardt Cooper, an American lawyer, the couple share three daughters Claire, Hilary and Natalie Cooper.

In 2020, there were rumours that the then North Carolina Gov, Roy Cooper, hosted a wedding reception for his daughter, which would have been in violation at the time of his own coronavirus restrictions.

However, his spokesperson Sadie Weiner tweeted that this was false and said: “The internet is full of breathless accusations that Gov. Cooper’s daughter got married in a huge event over the weekend. It’s not true. It was never true. There was no wedding, big or small. Can we all go back to focusing on slowing the deadly virus that’s circulating?”