Donald Trump is facing backlash from his own party and his normally-devout supporters over his attempts to move on from the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The paedophile financier was found dead in his Manhattan cell in August 2019, shortly after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. Rumours have long circulated over who he may have supplied underage girls to, and who visited his private island.

Some of those rumours quickly spiralled into conspiracy theories, which Mr Trump fanned the flames of during his campaign for a second term. MAGA is his Make America Great Again movement.

His supporters within this movement accused the Biden administration of suppressing the extent of Epstein's paedophilia, predatory behaviour and his so-called "client list" - thought to contain names of the rich and famous who conspired with him in a child sex trafficking operation. But the president has done a complete U-turn on his administration's promises to release more information publicly - upsetting those in the MAGA movement.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) claims it has seen a letter written by Mr Trump as part of a collection of letters addressed to Epstein that his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell planned to give him as a 50th birthday present in 2003. According to documents seen by the WSJ, Mr Trump's letter featured several lines of typewritten text framed by what appeared to be a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman.

The paper said the letter concludes "Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret", and featured the signature "Donald", allegedly drawn across the woman's waist, meant to mimic the appearance of pubic hair. The president called the letter "fake" and said he will sue the "ass off" Rupert Murdoch, who owns the WSJ.

Much of the MAGA movement demanded more files be released, including Epstein's alleged client list, as they believed the extent of his crimes and those he conspired with were being supressed by the Biden administration. Now many in the movement were enraged when the Justice Department released a memo on 8 July saying that there was no Epstein client list, and that no "further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted".

It claimed much of the material was placed under seal by a court to protect victims and "only a fraction" of it "would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial". It said it contained images of Epstein, "images and videos of victims who are either minors or appear to be minors," and more than 10,000 "downloaded videos and images of illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography".

Mr Trump has started lashing out at supporters who are continuing to call for the files to be released.