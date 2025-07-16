An apology has been posted to the X account of Sesame Street character Elmo after the account was hacked and shared antisemitic and racist posts.

Users were shocked over the weekend when the children’s character began sharing the offensive posts on the social media site, formerly known as Twitter. The posts included calling for violence against Jewish people, as well as taking aim at US President Donald Trump and demanding the release of more information about child sex offender and ex-financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The posts,which have since been deleted, were shared to more than 650,000 followers on the account. Elmo’s account normally shares messages of positivity and kindness, in line with the wholesome personality of the furry red children’s character.

A statement has been since been shared to the Elmo account. It read: “On Sunday, Elmo’s X account was briefly hacked by an outside party, in spite of the security measures in place.

An apology statement has been shared on Sesame Street character Elmo's X account after the account was hacked and shared racist and antisemitic posts. | Getty Images

“We strongly condemn the abhorrent antisemitic and racist content, and the account has since been secured. These posts in no way reflect the values of Sesame Workshop or Sesame Street, and no one at the organization was involved.”

US-based antisemitism campaign group Anti-Defamation League said: "It's appalling that Elmo's official account, known for spreading kindness, was hacked solely to spread violent antisemitism. Antisemitism on social media fosters the normalisation of anti-Jewish hate online and offline - and contributes to an increasingly threatening environment for Jewish people everywhere."

The Elmo account hack comes only days after Grok, X’s AI chatbot, replied to users with information containing antisemitic tropes as well as referring to itself as ‘MechaHitler’. The shocking answers were received after site owner Elon Musk previously said that the chatbot had been updated and that users would be able to see an improvement in Grok’s capability.

As part of the update, developers added the instruction that AI chatbot "not shy away from making claims which are politically incorrect, as long as they are well substantiated” after criticism from some, including Musk himself, that the chatbot had been too “woke” in its automated answers.

The offensive posts were deleted. The company said in a statement on the site: “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts. Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X.

“xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”