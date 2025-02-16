Tesla mogul Elon Musk has told his followers that he will be “going offline”.

The billionaire businessman took to his own social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to update his 217.9 million followers. He said in new posts that he would be “offline” ahead of the release of X’s new AI feature Grok 3, which launches with a live demo on Monday evening.

However, the timing of his announcement that he would be coming off the social media for a few days raised a few eyebrows, as it came only hours after MAGA influencer and conservative writer Ashley St.Clair claimed that she had secretly given birth to the Musk’s 13th child.

In posts on X, St.Clair said: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."

Musk, who has 12 other children with three other women, has not publicly commented on the claims of paternity. In response to one tweet which claimed that St.Clair had “plotted for half a decade to ensnare” Musk, he simply responded: “Whoa.”

He also replied to another tweet, which referred to Musk’s Nazi salute scandal and St.Clair’s Jewish heritage by saying: “So Elon now has a Jewish child. Worst. Nazi. EVER!!!”. Musk simply sent a crying laughing emoji in response.