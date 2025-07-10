Elon Musk says his xAI company’s latest AI model Grok 4 “may lack common sense” but is “better than PhD level in everything”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Describing the latest model as “the smartest AI in the world” at its launch, the billionaire SpaceX and Tesla boss said it had received 100 times more training than the Grok 2 version, which was replaced by Grok 3 in February. He said: “It is remarkable to see how quickly artificial intelligence is evolving”.

He added that the new model would achieve near-perfect results in graduate exams in nearly every subject and expected the first “watchable half hour” of television produced by AI by the end of the year. Describing the current time as the “intelligence big bang”, he admitted Grok 4 “may lack common sense” but it might create new technology “as soon as this year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The most important thing for any AI is to be truth-seeking… You can instil the right values to be truthful, honourable and the values you want to instil in a child you hope to grow up to be incredibly powerful”. He added: “Grok 4 is smarter than nearly all graduate students in all subjects simultaneously.”

Elon Musk says his xAI company’s latest AI model Grok 4 “may lack common sense” but is “better than PhD level in everything”. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The announcement comes in the wake of antisemitic commentary from the Grok 3 chatbot, which included praise of Adolf Hitler. On Wednesday, the Grok’s X account posted: “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts.”

Some experts have said Mr Musk has attempted to steer away from other chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, which is considered “woke”. In June, he invited X users to help train the chatbot with “divisive facts” which he described as “things that are politically incorrect, but nonetheless factually true.” On Wednesday, Linda Yaccarino said she was stepping down two years after Mr Musk hired her to run X, formerly Twitter, which he bought for 44 billion dollars (£32.4 billion) in late 2022.