A White House official has confirmed that Edward Coristine has resigned from the Department of Government Efficiency.

Known as ‘Big Balls ', 19-year-old Edward Coristine has resigned from Elon Musk’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). This comes one month after the departure of Elon Musk.

It was Wired who first reported on the resignation of Edward Coristine and said: “As of Tuesday afternoon, his Google Workspace account with the General Services Administration (GSA) was no longer active, according to a source with direct knowledge. His name also no longer appears on a White House contact list of current DOGE employees on the federal payroll maintained by a senior administration official, the official says.”

Edward Coristine has spoken about his online moniker ‘Big Balls' with Fox host Jesse Watters during a special edition of Jesse Watters Primetime. Edward said: “I just set it as my LinkedIn username,” he said.

Edward also said: “People on LinkedIn take themselves like super seriously and are pretty averse to risk, and I was like, I want to be neither of those things.” He also said: “Honestly I didn’t think anyone would notice.”

As ‘Big Balls’ resigns from Elon Musk’s DOGE, who is 19-year-old Edward Coristine? Tesla CEO Elon Musk claps as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave the Trump administration early this week to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Although Edward Coristine is only 19, before joining DOGE, he worked for another of Elon Musk’s enterprises, Neuralink. Edward Coristine studied at a high school in Rye in New York and had been an engineering student at Northeastern University. According to the New York Times, “He had previously interned at a data security firm, but was fired after an investigation into the leaking of internal information. He had also briefly worked at Neuralink, the Musk company that is developing brain implants.”

One month ago, Elon Musk revealed that he would be leaving the Trump administration but that DOGE would be continuing. He took to X and said: "As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.

"The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Time reported that “Trump and Musk both said that DOGE’s efforts will continue following Musk’s departure, but the White House has yet to announce details on its revised leadership structure. The agency is scheduled to sunset in 2026.”