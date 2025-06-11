Ayumi Hamasaki speaks out after speculation grew that she secretly had given birth to Elon Musk’s baby.

Elon Musk has been in the headlines recently for his ongoing feud with Donald Trump and has recently taken to X to say that he regrets some of his posts. He said: "I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.”

Since Elon Musk called Donald Trump’s tax bill a “disgusting abomination,” Donald Trump said that their relationship was over and he had no interest in reconciling with him. He also threatened to cancel government contracts with Musk’s companies in an interview with ABC News.

Errol Musk, the father of Elon Musk, told Sky News that “It’s like any argument. Everybody at some point says I’ll never make up, but then they do later.”

When it comes to Elon Musk’s personal life, one person grabbing the headlines at the moment is Ayumi Hamaski who has spoken out over reports that she had secretly given birth to his baby. This comes after MAGA author and influencer Ashley St. Clair (who has had Elon Musk’s baby) told The New York Times that Elon had had a baby with a Japanese pop star.

Although the pop star wasn’t named, Ayumi Hamasaki, who is a Japanese pop star has according to Tokyo Weekender, taken to her Instagram stories and said: “I’ve been keeping an eye on this, and I guess it’s time for me to speak up. Elon Musk is not the father of [either of] my children.”

Ayumi went on to say that “Setting aside my personal image, when my kids are old enough to start Googling things, I don’t want them to run into the rumors and think they’re true, so I’m firmly denying them.”

Who is Ayumi Hamasaki?

Nicknamed the ‘Empress of Pop’ because of her influence throughout Asia, Ayumi Hamasaki is both a Japanese singer-songwriter and producer. She is the best-selling artist in Japan and started her career in acting and modelling before releasing her debut single, Poker Face in 1998. Her album A Song for ×× remained in the Oricon charts for over five weeks when it debuted and sold over a million copies.

Ayumi Hamaskai has two sons, but their fathers have never been publicly identified. Ayumi, has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and is currently performing concerts as part of her Asia Tour 2025.

Although Ayumi Hamasaki rarely gives interviews, she gave one to TIME magazine in 2022 and was asked the question: “When your songs became hits and your face began to appear everywhere, how did your life change?”

Ayumi said: “It changed a lot. I couldn’t go out, though even now I sometimes forget and say, “Hey, I’m just going to the convenience store.” My staff looks at me and says, “But you can’t.” And I’m like, “Why not? …Oh, yeah.” I can’t go to 109 much, for example, though I still like to. I have to send my stylists now.”