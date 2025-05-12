Hollywood actress Amber Heard announced that she has become the mother of twins on Mother’s Day in the United States.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Mother’s Day in the United States, Hollywood actress Amber Heard took to her Instagram to reveal that she has become the mother of twins. She shared a photograph of three pairs of feet and wrote: “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years.

“Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life.

“I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always,

A x.”

Who did Amber Heard have twins with, who is the father of her daughter Oonagh, did she date Elon Musk? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In December 2024, an Amber Heard rep told E! News that “the actress was expanding her family, noting, "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage," adding, "Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

When was Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh Paige born?

Amber Heard’s daughter Ooagh Paige was born in April 2021. Amber Heard shared a post on her Instagram which read: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Amber Heard welcomed her first daughter Oonagh Paige Heard via surrogate. It is not known who the father of her twins and daughter are.

Did Amber Heard date Elon Musk?

Amber Heard was reportedly involved in an on/off relationship with Elon Musk from around 2016 until 2017. People magazine reported that Elon Musk left a message on one of Amber Heard’s Instagram posts which read: "Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," he wrote. "Long distance relationships, when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."