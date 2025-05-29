Elon Musk has announced he is leaving the Trump administration after helping lead a drive to shrink the size of US government that saw thousands of federal jobs axed.

In a post on his social media platform X, the Tesla billionaire thanked Trump for the opportunity to help run the Department of Government Efficiency, known as Doge. His role was temporary and his exit is not unexpected.

Musk wrote on X: "As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk wrote on X. The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

The White House began "offboarding" Musk as a special government employee on Wednesday night, according to the BBC. The South African-born tech tycoon had been designated as a "special government employee" - allowing him to work a federal job for 130 days each year. Measured from Trump's inauguration on 20 January, he would hit that limit towards the end of May.

In an emailed statement to CBS MoneyWatch, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said: "Elon Musk is a special government employee and has abided by all applicable federal laws." A special government employee, or SGE, is someone "who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period," according to the Department of Justice.

In April Musk said he would be stepping back from the White House DOGE office after spending three months trying to radically reshape the federal government and its workforce. He said: "Starting next month, I will be allocating far more of my time to Tesla”. He added that "the major work of establishing the Department of Government Efficiency" was done. He said he'll continue to spend a day or two a week on government matters, "as long as it is useful," and the president wants him to do so.

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, was created by Trump via an executive order on his first day back in office in January. Trump put tech billionaire and adviser Elon Musk in charge and vowed to use the unit to cut government waste and slash federal regulations.

His departure comes a day after he said he was "disappointed" with Trump's budget bill, which proposes multi-trillion dollar tax breaks and a boost to defence spending. The SpaceX and Tesla boss said in an interview with BBC's US partner CBS that the "big, beautiful bill", as Trump calls it, would increase the federal deficit. Musk also said he thought it "undermines the work" of Doge.