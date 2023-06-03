Joe Biden signs US budget deal to avoid 'economic collapse'

Joe Biden said the deal adverted an 'economic crisis and economic collapse'

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a nationally televised address from the Oval Office of the White House on June 2, 2023

President Joe Biden signed legislation on Saturday that lifts the nation’s debt ceiling, averting an unprecedented default on the federal government’s debt.

The White House announced the signing, done in private at the White House, in an emailed statement in which Biden thanked congressional leaders for their partnership. The Treasury Department had warned that the country would start running short of cash to pay all of its bills on Monday (5 June), which would have sent shockwaves through the US and global economies.

Republicans refused to raise the country’s borrowing limit unless Democrats agreed to cut spending, leading to a standoff that was not resolved until weeks of intense negotiations between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The final agreement, passed by the House on Wednesday and the Senate on Thursday, suspends the debt limit until 2025, after the next presidential election, and restricts government spending.

It gives politicians budget targets for the next two years in hopes of assuring fiscal stability as the political season heats up.

What has been said about the budget?

Raising the nation’s debt limit, now at 31.4 trillion US dollars, will ensure that the government can borrow to pay debts already incurred.

“Passing this budget agreement was critical. The stakes could not have been higher,” Biden said from the Oval Office on Friday (2 June) evening.

“Nothing would have been more catastrophic,” he said, than defaulting on the country’s debt. “No one got everything they wanted but the American people got what they needed,” Biden said, highlighting the “compromise and consensus” in the deal.

“We averted an economic crisis and an economic collapse.”

“We’re cutting spending and bringing deficits down"

Biden used the opportunity to itemise the achievements of his first term as he runs for re-election, including support for high-tech manufacturing, infrastructure investments and financial incentives for fighting climate change. He also highlighted ways he blunted Republican efforts to roll back his agenda and achieve deeper cuts.

“We’re cutting spending and bringing deficits down at the same time,” Biden said. “We’re protecting important priorities from Social Security to Medicare to Medicaid to veterans to our transformational investments in infrastructure and clean energy.”

Even as he pledged to continue working with Republicans, Mr Biden also drew contrasts with the opposing party, particularly when it comes to raising taxes on the wealthy, something the Democratic president has sought.

It is something he suggested may need to wait until a second term.