A teenage girl has been arrested after an empty subway train was taken for a joyride in New York City.

Cops arrested the 17-year-old girl on Wednesday afternoon (September 18) after the carriage was taken for a joyride and crashed by two people. Police are also looking for a male companion they believe was on the subway train at the time of the incident.

The New York Police department released surveillance photographs from the scene which showed two people on board, one dressed in all pink, including a pink cap, and the other wearing a blue tank top. The teenage girl has been charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Police said that the pair had entered the unoccupied subway carried at the Briarwood subway station in Queens, New York just after midnight on Thursday, September 12. The pair operating the unmanned train eventually got the vehicle running and crashed it into another parked train before fleeing the scene.

The extent of the damage caused by the incident is currently unclear. No injuries were reported by police.