US presidential election hopeful Tim Walz was involved in a motorcade car crash while visiting Milwaukee.

The Democratic nominee for vice president was not hurt in the crash, which took place at around 1pm local time on Monday afternoon (September 2) on Interstate 794. The collision involved vehicles carrying Kamala Harris’ running mate and his team, as well as other cars carrying press members.

BBC News said that pool reporters in the car were “violently thrown forward” after the vehicle they were traveling in was hit from behind. At least one person was injured as the car hit the vehicle in front due to the rear impact.

It is currently unknown what the cause of the crash was. Walz, continue travel towards his scheduled appearance after being unharmed in the incident, referenced it during a Labor Day event in the state.

He said: "Some of my staff and members of the press that were travelling up with us were involved in a traffic accident on the way here today. We’ve spoken with the staff. I’m relieved to say that with a few minor injuries, everybody’s going to be okay.”

Walz added that he was thankful of the Secret Service and local emergency services for “their quick reaction to help”. Presidential hopeful Harris and President Joe Biden also contacted her running mate to make sure he was OK, according to the Secret Service.

Republican vice president nominee JD Vance also responded to reports. He said on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Hoping everyone’s OK.”