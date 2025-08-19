Whisper Owen, 36, and her seven-month old daughter Sandra McCarty had been missing for a month after leaving a doctor's appointment.

Mum Whisper Owen, 36, and her 8-month-old daughter have tragically been found dead in a submerged car. The mother and daughter had been missing for a month after leaving a doctor’s appointment.

On July 24, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (in California, USA), confirmed in a press release they were still looking for Whisper Owen, 36, and her 8-month old daughter after they had gone missing after last being seen in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Tuesday July 15.

According to Fox affiliate KMPH, the mother and daughter were reportedly leaving a doctor’s appointment at the time they went missing. The statement read that they were then “supposed to be heading home to Elk Grove (Sacramento County) where family members were expecting them.”

Officials said that “They were traveling in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a CA license plate of 9LKH008. The SUV has damage to its driver's side headlight.”

It has now been reported that the bodies of Whisper Owen and her 8-month-old daughter Sandra McCarty have been found in their vehicle in a canal near Oakdale in California. CBS News reported that “On Sunday, the search group Adventures With Purpose and diver Juan Heredia went out to a location in rural west Oakdale to search for the mother and daughter.”

Adventures with Purpose took to Facebook and wrote: “We are on scene now and have located Sandra McCarty and Whisper Owen with sonar, pinned under a bridge, underwater west of Oakdale, California, in their 2006 Trailblazer.

“In collaboration with Juan Heredia from Angels Recovery, we were able to confirm Whisper is inside the vehicle. She was doing everything she could as a mother to try to save her daughter Andra.

“Law-enforcement is on scene now. The vehicle is currently rigged and waiting on a tow truck to arrive. The water district has been amazing to work with, and they have the water flow dropping now.

“We will release more details later this evening. The family will need help with burial expenses, and so if you can find it in your heart to visit the following link for their GoFundMe and help donate, the family will be forever grateful for being a part of this with us.”

Whisper Owen’s brother Richard Owen who is uncle to Sandra has set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of the mother and daughter which reads: “Hi my name is Richard Owen, little Brother to Whisper Owen and uncle to a beautiful 8 month old little angel named Sandra McCarty. They were recently reported missing and after 30 + days we have found them in a canal in the vehicle they were traveling in.

“ Unfortunately I don't know why this has happened to my loving sister and her beautiful daughter. But I know they have departed from this world and are moving on to a better place. I'm asking for help to finance both of their cremations, a service and also a burial plot where My Sister's other 3 children can visit their baby sister and Mother together.

“Thank you all for your loving support and generosity. At this time we as a family in mourning are truly blessed to be shown what our community and fellow men and women are willing to do to help one another.”