A teenager at the centre of a viral rumour has shot it down, saying it’s “100 per cent completely false”.

The internet has been ablaze for the last week after screenshots of a Snapchat conversation went viral, seemingly suggesting that a university student called Mary Kate Cornett had slept with her boyfriend’s father, banker Erik Solis - and that the boyfriend had accepted this.

The Snapchat message read: “They went to like dinner and drinks and was like buying her drinks and stuff and then they like got with each other or something. And then, um, that was like the 1st time.”

As Cornett is a student at the University of Mississippi, the story became known as the Ole Miss affair.

But now Cornett has taken to Instagram to give her side of the story - and says none of it is correct. She has also hit out at cyber-bullying.

Her post read: “My name is Mary Kate Cornett, and I would like to discuss the events that have happened over the past few days. First of all, this rumor is 100% completely false and it is quite frankly, inexcusable that such disturbing accusations went viral.

“During this difficult time, my family and I have been overwhelmed with support from people all over the country. Thank you, it mattered! I especially appreciate the support from those who know me well enough to know how ridiculous this is.

“It is important to note that harassment and bullying of this manner is NEVER okay. Cyber attacks based on nothing but lies and misinformation happen all too often. This experience has awakened me to the dangers of how we all can be manipulated to believe things we read on social media that are not true. My hope is that I am able to use the heartbreak and pain I have felt to help others that go through things like this in the future.”

American celebrity website TMZ has spoken to Cornett’s parents Leslie and Justin, who have been spending time with her in Oxford, Mississippi, where the university is based. She family have filed a police report - seen by TMZ - which says Cornett's been the victim of cyberstalking and harassment.

The report filed to the police states Cornett claims she found out about the viral rumour while at a salon and “immediately raced over to her boyfriend, Evan Solis' house to assure him the rumors weren't true”, says TMZ.

Evan has also gone on Instagram to insist that the rumours are not true.