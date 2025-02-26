University of Mississippi student Mary Kate Cornett has been trending on social media after it has been alleged that she slept with her boyfriend’s dad.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The claim went viral on X, formerly Twitter, with a meme coin of her reportedly also being made. The story surfaced after X user @MAGAgeddon shared an alleged screenshot of a Snapchat message explaining what Cornett allegedly did.

It was said in the message that she finished her exams and then went early for vacation. She then took her boyfriend Evan’s little sister to a basketball game, accompanied by Evan’s father. Evan’s father and Cornett reportedly went to grab some drinks after dropping off the child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Snapchat message read: “They went to like dinner and drinks and was like buying her drinks and stuff and then they like got with each other or something. And then, um, that was like the 1st time.”

According to these unverified social media posts, Cornett slept with Private banker Erik Solis. While Solis’ LinkedIn page seems to have been removed, a screenshot doing the rounds claimed he is a University of Texas alum and that he worked at Comerica Bank.

The Snapchat screenshot does not detail how Evan found out about the alleged affair. However, the posts claimed he was very upset upon finding out about it and Cornett promised never to do it again. As per the posts, Mary and Evan did not break up even after the latter learned about the incident.

Addressing Solis’ message, the Snapchat message read: “But the mom knows, but she’s not getting divorced fully because of Mary Cape, but because the dad is like cheated on her before, like multiple times. So that’s like, why? But so bad”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Ole Miss’ has now started trending online. The phrase is synonymous with the University of Mississippi.

X user @DuragRebel took to X to share a screenshot of what seems to be a Cornett meme coin. A meme coin is a cryptocurrency created by drawing inspiration from viral pop culture moments. Various cryptocurrency enthusiasts claimed on social media that the 'Mary Kate Cornett' (MKC) token, trading on the Solana blockchain, rocketed on Tuesday (25 February).