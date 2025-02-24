Billy McFarland, the disgraced organiser of the infamous Fyre Festival, has announced the return of the event, now called Fyre Festival II.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival is set to take place in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, from May 30 to June 2, 2025, following a month delay. McFarland, who spent four years in prison for fraud related to the original 2017 festival, told Today.com: “Fyre Two is real, and my dream is finally becoming a reality.”

Unlike the disastrous first attempt, where attendees arrived to find incomplete accommodations, little food, and no promised luxury, McFarland claims this time will be different. He said a major festival operator and ticketing companies are now handling the event’s logistics, distancing himself from key decision-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We just needed an extra month to give our partners time to get everything ready.”

When asked why partners would invest in an event associated with one of the biggest festival failures in history, McFarland insisted, “It’s not about the past, and it’s not really about me. It’s about taking the vision, which is strong.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale today, with only 2,000 available. Packages range from $500 to $1.1 million, with some options including yacht accommodations and exclusive access to performances.

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. Picture: Netflix | Netflix

While McFarland promises artists from electronic, hip-hop, and rock music genres, no names have been announced. When pressed about confirmed bookings, he admitted, “I’m not in charge of booking the talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked whether A-list artists would be involved, he responded: “I really hope so and expect so from our conversations.” Beyond music, McFarland says the festival will include morning MMA training sessions with a champion and even live fights.

However, McFarland may not be able to attend the festival himself due to legal restrictions on international travel as part of his sentencing. “I don’t know. I have to be okay with mentally maybe watching it live from my computer and crying a little bit after I ask about international travel.”

Given the history of the 2017 Fyre Festival, which ended in lawsuits and criminal charges, scepticism remains. McFarland acknowledged the risks, saying, “It’s 2,000 people taking the risk, seeking the adventure, wanting to be there for the moment.”

When asked whether purchasing a ticket was risky, he admitted: “I think it’s always a risk. It’s taking a risk because I’ve made a lot of bad decisions and messed up the first festival, and there’s a risk to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison following Fyre Festival in 2017. Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images | Getty Images

The original Fyre Festival in 2017 was promoted as an exclusive luxury music festival in the Bahamas, featuring influencers like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. However, it collapsed in chaos, leaving attendees stranded with little food, FEMA disaster tents instead of high-end villas, and no major performers.

Popular rapper Ja Rule also became the face of the first Fyre Festival, using his celebrity status to attract attention from potential attendees and investors. He appeared in promotional materials and actively endorsed the festival on social media, contributing to the event's high-profile image. Despite his involvement, following the festival's failure, Ja Rule was dismissed from a $100 million class-action lawsuit filed by attendees, with the court clearing him of any legal wrongdoing.

In the aftermath, Ja Rule distanced himself from the fiasco and launched a new venture in 2020 - a live-streaming app called Iconn Live.

McFarland was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud, serving four years before being released in 2022. The debacle became the subject of two documentaries: Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu’s Fyre Fraud.