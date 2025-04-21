Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patriots Day is celebrated with historical reenactments, sporting events and parades.

Patriots' Day, celebrated the third Monday in April, recognises the battles of Lexington and Concord as well as the aftermath of the "shot heard 'round the world." This year's celebration will be extra special as it marks the 250th anniversary of the battles and the start of the American Revolution.

Patriots' Day was first celebrated in Massachusetts in 1894, proclaimed by Gov. Frederic Greenhalge as a compromise between competing efforts by the towns of Lexington and Concord to mark the day with their own names, according to the National Governors Association. The holiday was originally observed on April 19, the anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord, but was moved to the third Monday of April in 1969.

Apart from Massachusetts, the holiday is also recognized in Maine, Connecticut, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Florida. Patriots' Day is a school holiday in Wisconsin. Florida recognizes the holiday, but it is not an official holiday in the state. North Dakota recognized the holiday in 2021, and Connecticut recognized the holiday in 2018.

Public schools are closed on Patriots' Day, as are state and municipal offices and courts. Public Libraries are also closed. Most banks and retail stores should be open but it is best to check with your local site.

What's open on Patriots' Day?

Federal offices and courts

Post offices

Most stores

Most banks

Supermarkets

Liquor stores

Restaurants

Gyms