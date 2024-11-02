An Instagram-famous squirrel, named Peanut the Squirrel, has been euthanised by US authorities after anonymous complaints.

Mark Longo said he took Peanut into his Pine City home after seeing his mother get hit by a car in New York City 10 years ago. Since then, the squirrel has gained more than 500,000 followers on Instagram and 39,000 on TikTok.

In videos published to the platforms, Peanut can be seen leaping onto Mr Longon and sharing waffles with the man, who runs an animal sanctuary. On October 30, officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) raided Mr Longo’s home after receiving anonymous complaints.

They then killed Peanut in order to test them for rabies. A spokesperson said: “DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies. In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanised.

“The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician.” Mr Longo announced Peanut’s death on Friday (1 November), writing on Instagram: “It is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news: on October 30th, the DEC made the devastating decision to euthanize our beloved Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon.

“Despite our passionate outcry for compassion, the agency chose to ignore our pleas, leaving us in deep shock and grief.” Mr Longo launched a GoFundMe campaign to challenge the DEC’s actions, demand reform and keep their animal sanctuary running. More than £34,000 had been donated by Saturday, November 2.

Mr Longo, who opened the P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary with his wife Daniela in April 2023, said he was in the process of filing paperwork to get Peanut certified as an educational animal when he was seized. Mr Longo said the sanctuary is now home to 300 animals, including horses, goats and alpacas.