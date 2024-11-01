Rapper Young Thug pleads guilty in gang, drugs and gun case - but is spared prison

Rapper Young Thug pleaded guilty in Atlanta, Georgia to gang, drug and gun charges and will be released from jail, though he could be put back behind bars if he violates the terms of his sentence.

The 33-year-old Grammy winning artist, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, entered his pleas without reaching a deal with prosecutors after negotiations between the two sides broke down, lead prosecutor Adriane Love said.

That left the sentence completely up to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker.

The judge imposed a sentence of 40 years, with the first five to be served in prison but commuted to time served, followed by 15 years on probation.

If he successfully completes that probation without any violations, another 20 years will be commuted to time served. But if he violates the conditions, he will have to serve those 20 years.

Young Thug at a release party for his album “PUNK” in 2021 in West Hollywood, California | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Young Thug pleaded guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges and two gun charges.

He also entered a no contest plea to another gang charge and a racketeering conspiracy charge, meaning that he decided not to contest those charges but can be punished for them as if he had pleaded guilty.

A tremendously successful rapper, Young Thug started his own record label, Young Stoner Life or YSL.

Prosecutors have said he also co-founded a violent criminal street gang and that YSL stands for Young Slime Life.

He was charged two years ago in a sprawling indictment accusing him and more than two dozen other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law.

He also was charged with gang, drug and gun crimes.

Young Thug’s plea comes nearly a year after the prosecution began presenting evidence in the problem-plagued trial.

Jury selection at the courthouse in Atlanta began in January 2023 and took nearly 10 months.

The trial of six defendants began with opening statements last November, and prosecutors since then have called dozens of witnesses.

Three of his co-defendants had already pleaded guilty this week after reaching deals with prosecutors.

The pleas leave the fates of two other co-defendants still undecided. Nine people charged in the indictment accepted plea deals before the trial began. Twelve others are being tried separately. Prosecutors dropped charges against one defendant after he was convicted of murder in an unrelated case.