A US singer shot himself after an argument with his fiancée about her jacket, a police report has revealed.

Ryan Whyte Maloney, who appeared on the US version of The Voice in 2014, shot himself in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Now a police report seen by American website TMZ has revealed some of the details.

According to police the incident started in the early hours of Tuesday when Maloney, who may have been drunk, left the New York-New York Hotel and Casino and with his fiancée got into their car.

The report says they were driving home when she asked Maloney whether he had her jacket. According to what she told police, this annoyed him; he called her a “bitch” and then took a handgun out of the glove compartment and left the car.

The fiancée told police she heard a gunshot and rolled down her window to call after him, but he had run off. She then said she heard a second shot as she ran after him - and saw him collapse to the ground with a bullet wound to the head.

The report says the incident was recorded on CCTV video from two casinos - the MGM and New York-New York - from where Maloney posted a video to his Instagram the night before his death.

Police say he had previously contemplated suicide and had slash marks on his arms from harming himself.

Ryan competed on season six of The Voice US in 2014, performing Journey's song Lights in a blind audition to win a place on Blake Shelton's team.

Anyone who needs help can call The Samaritans on 116 123