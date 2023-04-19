World’s Strongest Man 2023 has arrived in Myrtle Beach, California as the heaviest sporting competition on Earth gets underway

It’s time to grab your weights and tone up as the World’s Strongest Man 2023 competition is now underway at Myrtle Beach in Southern California. Scottish strongman Tom Stolten, known to many as The Albatross, is defending his two year streak as champion against some of Earth’s toughest competitors including four-time winner Brian Shaw.

The global spectacle sees the largest men lift heavier weights than you could ever fathom across a five day period, starting from Wednesday 19 April and coming to a close on Sunday 23 April. Kicking off with two days of qualifying rounds followed by a two-day final, ending with the crowning of this year’s World’s Strongest Man.

Thirty athletes will descend on the Palmetto State for the 45th edition of the strongman tournament. There are a host of familiar faces among the field, including Oleksii Novikov (2020 winner), Mark Felix, Bobby Thompson and former professional wrestler Evan Singleton.

Another name set to compete is a previous winner of Europe’s Strongest Man and five-time Scotland’s Strongest Man, Luke Stoltman, who is the older brother of reigning World’s Strongest Man Tom Stolten. This marks the first time ever in the competition’s history that two brothers have made it to the finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the World’s Strongest Man 2023 at Myrtle Beach, California. Including the a complete list of competitors at the competition, a live breakdown of results and current standings, as well as how to watch it live.

How to watch World’s Strongest Man 2023- do you need tickets?

There is no live television broadcast of the World’s Strongest Man 2023 competition. For US fans to catch up on the action, highlights will be televised in the summer on CBS Sports Network and CBS Television Network from 28 May.

For more intimate behind-the-scenes content, make sure to follow the event on the World’s Strongest Man social media channels. It will include detailed on-the-ground commentary and interviews from Terry Hollands, who has competed in the event on 15 different occasions.

While if you are interested in attending the Myrtle Beach strongman competition, it is open to the public and entry is completely free-of-charge. It is completed with a fan festival area located nearby, as well as a general admission viewing area for spectators to watch the action live.

Full list of World’s Strongest Man 2023 competitors

Adam Bishop

Aivars Smaukstelis

Bobby Thompson

Brian Shaw

Eddie Williams

Evan Singleton

Eythor Ingolfsson Melsted

Fadi El Masri

Gabriel Rhéaume

Gavin Bilton

Graham Hicks

Jaco Schoonwinkel

Jean-Stephen Coraboeuf

Kevin Faires

Konstantine Janashia

Kristjan Jon Haraldsson

Luke Stoltman

Mark Felix

Mateusz Kieliszkowski

Mathew Ragg

Mitchell Hooper

Oleksii Novikov

Pa O’Dwyer

Paul Smith

Pavlo Kordiyaka

Rauno Heinla

Spenser Remick

Thomas Evans

Tom Stoltman

Trey Mitchell

World’s Strongest Man 2023 - Live leaderboard and results from Day 1

Group 1

Pavlo Kordiyaka - 6 points Tom Stoltman - 5 points Bobby Thompson - 4 points Konstantine Janashia - 3 points Pa O’Dwyer - 2 points Eddie Williams - 1 point

Group 2

Oleksii Novikov - 6 points Kristjan Jon Haraldsson - 5 points Thomas Evans - 4 points Luke Stoltman - 3 points Gavin Bilton - 2 points Fadi El Masri - 1 point

Group 3

Mitchell Hooper - 6 points Aivars Smaukstelis - 5 points Mathew Ragg - 4 points Spenser Remick - 3 points Mateusz Kieliszkowski - 2 points Graham Hicks - 1 point

Group 4

Jaco Schoonwinkel - 6 points Rauno Heinla - 5 points Brian Shaw - 4 points Adam Bishop - 3 points Gabriel Rhéaume - 2 points Kevin Faires - 1 point

Group 5

Evan Singleton - 6 points

Eythor Ingolfsson Melsted - 5 points

Trey Mitchell - 4 points

Paul Smith - 3 points

Mark Felix - 2 points

Jean-Stephen Coraboeuf - 1 point