Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to an heroic teenage footballer who gave up his life to save others at a festival.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, Bryce Gerlach was a footballer at Corydon Central High School, Indiana, who got caught in the crossfire between two rival groups at the Homecoming Harvest festival.

The shooting took place at around 10pm on October 12, outside the YMCA on Main and State St, say New Albany Police. Speaking to TV station WDRB, friends of the 18-year-old victim told the press he died while shielding others from the hail of gunfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were also rushed to hospital for treatment following the shooting. Police believe all three victims were innocent bystanders.

18-year-old American footballer Bryce Gerlach died protecting others after a shooting at the Homecoming Harvest festival in Indiana. | Facebook

One witness said: “After the first couple shots, we all just kind of ran, and I just kind of panicked.”

Gerlach had received some interest from the likes of Middle Tennessee State University and Marshall University, with what seemed like a promising career ahead of him. In a statement, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said: “I want to offer my condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life last evening in New Albany. My thoughts and prayers are with them today.

“We've enjoyed a safe Harvest Homecoming for nearly 57 years, but sadly, this type of gun violence is now all too common across the United States. Gun violence at a family festival is heartbreaking and tragic, and our country must find a way to come together to stop this type of violence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartbreaking tribute on social media, Gerlach’s partner Precious Flahn said: “One of the things you always said was that you will always care about my safety, I knew you did because you were my protector and my safe space and my home and I was yours. I didn’t know the extent in which you meant it until Saturday night with the shooting at harvest homecoming.

“We planned getting engaged at 22, married our senior year of college, and to travel to Italy for our honeymoon. We were just some crazy in love kids for only knowing each other for a year.

“I have so many regrets in my life like not holding you tight enough, not going to your first game, complaining about taking 20 million videos of you kicking for film, but one I will never have is meeting and loving you with all I had and being there trying to save you that Saturday night at Harvest. I will forever be your girlfriend Bryce Andrew Gerlach and I love you more than you’ll ever know.”