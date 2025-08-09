Time Square shooting today: 'Teenager, 17, shoots multiple people' in horror attack at New York tourist hotspot
A freelance photographer who said they were on the scene of the reported shooting today shared a video on social media showing panic in Times Square, with police seen descending en masse. One person claiming to be a witness at the scene posted a video online stating three people were shot in the city this morning, with bullets piercing car windows.
They said posting on X, formerly Twitter: "Three people have been shot in the heart of Times Square. Bodies are on the ground, bullet holes pierce car windows. The chaos unfolded near a major tourist area. One suspect is in custody."
The NYPD has confirmed that a 17-year-old opened fire in Times Square early this morning following a "dispute" between two people. The service also confirmed that a 18-year-old female and two men, aged 19 and 65, were injured in the attack.
The teenage suspect has been arrested and taken into custody, the NYPD confirmed this morning, but he cannot be identified due to his age.
