Human remains discovered in remote woodland have been confirmed to be those of a dad who was wanted for kidnapping and murdering his three daughters.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travis Decker, 32, had been wanted since June 2 when an officer found his truck and the bodies of Paityn, nine, Evelyn, eight and Olivia, five in Washington State in the US.

Travis Decker | Wenatchee Police Department/Facebook

They had been tied up with plastic bags over the heads, and had suffocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decker’s truck was found abandoned in the area of Rock Island Campground, a campsite in the Cascades. His daughters’ bodies were nearly 100 yards away down a small embankment. Zip ties and plastic bags were found throughout the area, according to a police affidavit.

The Decker girls - Evelyn, Paityn and Olivia | Facebook

The former soldier’s body was believed to have been found last week, on steep slope up Grindstone Mountain, less than a mile from the campsite, police said.

Now Sky News has reported that Sheriff Mike Morrison has said DNA tests on clothing found at the scene, as well as from the remains, matched Decker. The coroner's office is working to determine the cause and time of his death.

The identification of the remains as Decker ended a three-month search by officers, who wanted to honour the girls' memory, the sheriff said.

Mr Morrison apologised to the daughters' mother, Whitney Decker, for the search taking so long, telling her: "I hope you can rest easier at night knowing that Travis is accounted for."