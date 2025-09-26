Travis Decker: Human remains identified as wanted ex-soldier thought to have kidnapped and suffocated his three young daughters in Washington State
Travis Decker, 32, had been wanted since June 2 when an officer found his truck and the bodies of Paityn, nine, Evelyn, eight and Olivia, five in Washington State in the US.
They had been tied up with plastic bags over the heads, and had suffocated.
Decker’s truck was found abandoned in the area of Rock Island Campground, a campsite in the Cascades. His daughters’ bodies were nearly 100 yards away down a small embankment. Zip ties and plastic bags were found throughout the area, according to a police affidavit.
The former soldier’s body was believed to have been found last week, on steep slope up Grindstone Mountain, less than a mile from the campsite, police said.
Now Sky News has reported that Sheriff Mike Morrison has said DNA tests on clothing found at the scene, as well as from the remains, matched Decker. The coroner's office is working to determine the cause and time of his death.
The identification of the remains as Decker ended a three-month search by officers, who wanted to honour the girls' memory, the sheriff said.
Mr Morrison apologised to the daughters' mother, Whitney Decker, for the search taking so long, telling her: "I hope you can rest easier at night knowing that Travis is accounted for."