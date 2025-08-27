The FBI have closed several roads, trails and campgrounds in Washington as they hunt for Travis Decker - after his three children were found dead.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly three months since Travis Decker allegedly murdered his three daughters, officials are attempting to be "abundantly thorough" in combing through the areas near the crime scene. "We will not relent. We will not give up," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said during a press conference on Monday. "The girls would not want us to give up."

The closure began on Sunday morning and will be in effect until Wednesday at approximately 6 a.m., according to the forest service. A list of several roads, trail heads will also be closed off to the public, officials said. But, officials told reporters on Monday that the closure may continue, possibly through the end of the week, if detectives need more time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an order posted over the weekend, the U.S. Forest Service said "all of" the Rock Island Campground, along with two other campgrounds, will be closed to "allow the FBI to conduct an ongoing investigation." Authorities said on Monday they have no evidence that Decker is either alive or dead. Morrison believes if Decker is alive, he must be "pretty tired by now."

The FBI have closed several roads, trails and campgrounds in Washington as they hunt for Travis Decker - after his three children were found dead. (Photo: Wenatchee Police Department/Facebook) | Wenatchee Police Department/Facebook

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, on June 2, after they left home for a planned visit with their father on May 30, according to police. The closures come one week after the Chelan County Sheriff's Office released disturbing new details about the crime scene and the DNA evidence that they say indicates Decker, a 32-year-old Army veteran, as the sole suspect.

The U.S. Marshals Service is still offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker's arrest. Officials said anyone who sees Decker or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately and not contact or approach him.

He is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, officials said. Decker is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.