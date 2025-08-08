A manhunt has been launched after a teenage girl has been raped near a golf course.

Police are investigating after reports a teenage girl was raped near a golf course. Officers were called to a footpath near Barnehurst Golf Club at around 5pm on Monday, August 4.

A young girl was spoken to at the scene, along Perry Street in Crayford, near Dartford which runs next to the golf club. Metropolitan Police have confirmed no arrests have been made yet.

A spokesman added: “At around 5.05pm on Monday police responded to reports of a rape on a footpath off Perry Street, Crayford. Officers attended the scene and spoke with the victim, a teenage girl. She continues to be supported by specialist officers.

"Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at the stage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or online, quoting CAD 5741/04AUG. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by submitting an online form.