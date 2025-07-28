A manhunt is underway in Arkansas after a couple was brutally killed while hiking with their two young daughters in Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday, July 26.

The victims have been identified as Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. The couple had recently relocated to Prairie Grove from another state. Their two daughters, aged seven and nine, were not harmed in the attack and are now safe with family members.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) said they were notified of the double homicide at around 2.40pm: “Mr. and Mrs. Brink were found dead on a walking trail,” the department confirmed. The investigation is being led by ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Authorities are now urging anyone who visited Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday to review any mobile phones, GoPro, or other camera footage for potential images of the suspect. The area where the murders occurred has been sealed off by law enforcement.

Due to the park’s remote location, with rugged terrain, dense vegetation, and no mobile coverage, investigators are also asking nearby residents to review footage from security or game cameras.

The suspect is described as an unknown white male with a medium build, wearing dark pants, a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a dark ballcap, sunglasses, and fingerless gloves. He was seen carrying a black backpack and driving a black four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda, with a license plate obscured by electrical or duct tape. The vehicle may have been traveling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park.

Anyone with information or footage relevant to the case is urged to contact ASP Troop L at (479) 751-6663. Investigators have asked the public not to share any possible suspect images or videos on social media, as this may jeopardise the investigation.

In a statement, Shea Lewis, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Devil’s Den State Park. Our hearts are with the victims’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. The safety of our visitors and staff is our highest priority, and we are working closely with Arkansas State Police and various law enforcement officials as the investigation continues.

“Our Park Rangers are fully commissioned law enforcement officers, and they are actively engaged in ensuring the safety and security of our park guests. We remain committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and to maintaining Arkansas State Parks as safe, welcoming places for all.”

Col. Mike Hagar of the ASP added: “I want to thank the public and our media partners for their support as we pursue the man responsible for this heinous crime. We are using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice.”