A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to the scene of an alleged armed robbery at an Asda supermarket.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at an Asda supermarket in Dewsbury shortly after 9.20pm on Saturday evening (July 26). The force had received reports of an armed robbery, with officers arresting a man and seizing a knife.

After his arrest, the 37-year-old man told attending officers that a woman he believed to be dead was inside a property on Norfolk Street in Batley. Officers attended the scene, where the woman’s body was discovered. Police say that formal identification is yet to take place, but it is believed that the woman was in her 20s.

As a result, the 37-year-old man, who had been already been arrested in connection with the robbery incident at the supermarket, was arrested again on suspicion of murder. West Yorkshire Police also believe that there may have been two others - a man and a woman - harmed in the incident, with inquires ongoing locally to locate them.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dan Bates of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “This is clearly a very serious incident, where a young woman has lost her life.

“There is a heightened police presence in Dewsbury today as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. Our immediate priority is to identify and locate the two people and establish whether or not they have come to any harm.

“A murder investigation is also underway and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public at this time. We recognise this inquiry will cause concern in the community; we are working closely with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team, who have stepped up patrols in the town centre.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have information that would assist to come forward and speak to us. We are also looking for any CCTV, doorbell and dash cam footage people might have to help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information about the incident are being encouraged to come forward to assist in the investigation. You can provide information by contacting police on 101 or by visiting the West Yorkshire Police website and using the live chat, quoting crime reference 13250426256. You can also provide information anonymously vis the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.