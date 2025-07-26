Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in an east London park have offered a £20,000 reward in exchange for information.

Officers were called at 7.38pm on July 27 last year to reports of a fight in Plashet Park, Newham, where they found Imran Maroof, 20, with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Maroof died at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said. A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder in August 2024 but the case against him was discontinued, a spokesperson for the force added.

“The murder has had a profound impact,” Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend from Specialist Crime South said. “Imran’s family and friends continue to live with the trauma. One year has passed since this senseless killing, and the Met remains committed to bringing those who killed Imran to justice. If you were in the vicinity of Plashet Park on the day of the stabbing or know anything that could help us, we need you to contact us.”

Police have released a photo of the victim, with independent charity Crimestoppers offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information.

Alexa Loukas, London regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “We know that some people may be reluctant or worried to speak directly to the police with information, which is why Crimestoppers is here. We are completely independent and guarantee you will remain 100% anonymous when you contact us.

20-year-old Imran Maroof was stabbed to death in a London park in July 2024. Photo by Metropolitan Police. | Metropolitan Police

“We offer a safe way for anyone to come forward and tell us what they know but not who they are. We are unable to identify any phone numbers or IP addresses if you are reporting online.

“Imran’s family deserve answers, and we hope this reward will encourage someone to do the right thing and speak up with any information that may help the police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 6541/27JUL. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.