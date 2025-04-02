Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mr Trump has branded 2 April "liberation day", when he could unveil the reciprocal tariffs on countries deemed to be giving the US a bad deal on trade.

The extent of potential tariffs and countries affected remains unclear, with Mr Trump at times sending mixed messages. On 30 March, he said "all countries" could expect to be hit by tariffs.

Speaking from Air Force One, the US president rubbished a question from a reporter who asked whether it was true he was planning on targeting between 10 and 15 countries. "Who told you 10-15 countries? You didn't hear it from me," he said. He had previously said he "may give a lot of countries breaks, but it's reciprocal", adding: "We might be even nicer than that."

The UK hopes an economic deal with the US will spare the country from some of the tariffs. Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Trump have had "productive negotiations" towards a UK-US "economic prosperity deal", Downing Street has said.

The two leaders discussed a possible deal in a phone call on Sunday and agreed negotiations will "continue at pace", according to a statement released on Sunday 30 March. The day before the so-called "liberation day", Sir Keir told Sky News political editor Beth Rigby the UK was "working hard on an economic deal" with the US and said "rapid progress" has been made.

But, he admitted: "Look, the likelihood is there will be tariffs. Nobody welcomes that, nobody wants a trade war. But I have to act in the national interest and that means all options have to remain on the table."

Some tariffs have already come into effect, while Mr Trump has confirmed some that will come in on 2 April. He has said a 25% tariff on all cars imported to the USwill come into effect, with a similar tariff on car parts expected to follow in May. The tariff could have a huge impact on the UK's car industry, including on manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce. Trump has also said he will place a 25% tariff on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela, which includes the US itself - in addition to imposing new tariffs on the South American country.

The president is set to speak at 4pm ET. White House officials said that the implementation of the most sweeping rewrite of US trade policy would be immediate.