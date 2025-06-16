The Trump Organization has unveiled a new wireless service called Trump Mobile - so what is it?

Aiming to challenge established US telecom giants like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, the announcement was made Monday at Trump Tower in New York, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign launch in 2015.

What is Trump Mobile?

Trump Mobile is a new mobile carrier brand launched under the Trump Organization umbrella. The service will offer bundled services such as telemedicine, roadside assistance, and unlimited texting to 100 countries, all under one monthly fee.

“With Trump Mobile, we’re going to be introducing an entire package of products that people can come, they can get telemedicine on their phone for one flat monthly fee, roadside assistance in their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world,” said Donald Trump Jr. at the launch.

The monthly subscription is priced at $47.45, a figure believed to symbolise Donald Trump’s role as the 45th and possibly 47th US president.

Trump Mobile’s promotional push emphasises American-made products and US-based customer service. A new gold-coloured “T1” smartphone, priced at $499, is already available for pre-order.

“You’re not calling up call centers in Bangladesh,” said Eric Trump in an interview with Fox Business. “You’re doing it right out of St Louis, Missouri.”

The Trumps also say the company is targeting Americans who feel underserved by current technology and telecom offerings.

“A big part of what we’ve done … has been focused on technology for people who have been underserved, whether that’s been in crypto or anything else, but one of the places where we felt there was lackluster performance was in the mobile industry,” Donald Trump Jr. explained.

What is The Trump Organization?

The Trump Organization is Donald Trump’s privately held business empire. The company is currently run by his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., and has recently expanded into other sectors such as cryptocurrency, tech platforms, and media.