The Los Angeles Police Department said on Tuesday that "mass arrests" had been made in the downtown area as groups continued to gather on the streets, defying the curfew.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At an earlier press conference the LAPD said nearly 200 people had already been arrested on Tuesday, up from 114 on Monday, 40 on Sunday and 27 on Monday. The curfew in Los Angeles was announced overnight and covers a very small area of LA - just one square mile of downtown, in a city that covers 502 square miles.

The curfew was brought in to address the looting and the violence late at night. LA Mayor Karen Bass says a huge amount of damage has been done to local businesses, possibly millions of dollars' worth. On the ground there is anger at troops, especially Marines, being brought in to patrol the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Bass imposed the partial curfew. Bass said one square mile of the city's more-than-500 square mile area would be off-limits from 20:00 local time (04:00 BST) until 06:00 (14:00 BST) for everyone apart from residents, journalists and emergency services.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on Tuesday that "mass arrests" had been made in the downtown area. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Jim McDonnell, the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, described the curfew as a "necessary measure to protect lives" as "unlawful and dangerous behaviour" had been escalating in the last few days. The protests are in response to raids carried out by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

US President Donald Trump has activated 4,000 National Guard troops - the federal reserve force - to protect ICE officers carrying out raids as well as federal buildings in LA, despite objections by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who called the deployments unnecessary, illegal and politically motivated. Protests against immigration raids have spread from Los Angeles to New York to multiple cities in Texas.

The protests in New York are mostly peaceful, but "multiple" arrests have been made, as we reported earlier. The National Guard has been deployed in Texas.