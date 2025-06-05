A 15-year-old teen has died after being pinned between two cars during a crash at a a private school in Los Angeles.

The incident happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the car park of Campbell Hall School, located at 4533 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to school officials. The school said that two students were involved.

Head of the School Rev. Canon Julian P. Bull said in a statement: "Our Health Center team responded immediately to care for the students on site. We are holding these students and everyone involved in our hearts and prayers."

One of the students was taken to an area hospital by paramedics in grave condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed that the student died from his injuries at the hospital.

The 15-year-old was walking between cars and was pinned between two vehicles, LAPD said. The impact caused a chain-reaction crash.

Police say other students were getting in the car at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. LAFD said that two other teens and three adults came forward to be treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Campbell Hall School also said they are making counselors and chaplains available to anyone who would like to speak to one. Video of the scene from AIR7 showed a canopy and tarp covering a space between two damaged vehicles.

The school in Los Angeles is known for having A-List alumni including actors like Dakota Fanning, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Elle Fanning, and John David Washington, as well as basketball players like the Holiday brothers. Other notable alumni include director Paul Thomas Anderson and filmmaker Michael Matteo Rossi.