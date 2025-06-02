Liverpool parade crash: Four remain in hospital as number of people injured rises to 109 after car ploughs into crowd

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago

The number of people injured after a car ploughed into the crowd during a Liverpool victory parade has risen to 109, with four remaining in hospital.

Police were called just to Water Street in Liverpool city centre, after 6pm on Monday, 26 May, following reports that a vehicle had collided with a number of pedestrians as the ceremony was coming to a close. Police had initially said a total of 79 people were injured.

The driver, former Royal Marine Paul Doyle has been accused of seven offences including two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving following the incident. Doyle, 53, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, May 30, and has been remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “This is a complex and constantly evolving investigation and we are still working through and assessing those reporting being injured and our enquiries remain ongoing.”

She continued: “I would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with us so far to give witness accounts or supply information or video footage. The response so far has been of great assistance in progressing the investigation.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a crash on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool on Monday (26th). Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA WirePolice and emergency personnel dealing with a crash on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool on Monday (26th). Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Police and emergency personnel dealing with a crash on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool on Monday (26th). Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

“We have had more than 500 submissions to the Major Incident Police Portal (MIPP) and a team of detectives are currently working through the information provided. I would continue to appeal for anyone who has information and is yet to come forward to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

She also urged the public not to speculate: “As a person has now been charged in connection with this incident, I would like to remind people not to speculate or share information or footage which could in any way jeopardise the case.

“We understand that emotions are still running high, and people are seeking answers, but it is vital that we allow the matter to go through the judicial process.”

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to submit it via the Major Incident Police Portal. Alternatively, contact Merseyside Police social media or by calling 101.

