Former Royal Marine Paul Doyle held back tears in court after he was accused of driving a car into celebrating Liverpool FC’s victory parade on Monday evening.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doyle, 53, wore a black suit, white shirt and grey tie, and spoke with a croaky voice to confirm his name and address at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court this morning. He is accused of seven offences including two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving following the incident on Water Street in the city centre, which injured 79 people.

The case was adjourned after around two hours for a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court set to take place at some point this afternoon. He faces seven charges including wounding with intent, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, attempting to cause GBH with intent and dangerous driving.Doyle gave no indication of pleas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Royal Marine Paul Doyle held back tears in court after he was accused of driving a car into celebrating Liverpool FC’s victory parade on Monday evening. (Photo: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire) | Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

He shook his head at one point as Philip Astbury, prosecuting, addressed the court. Doyle looked around at the dozens of reporters packing the courtroom as he was brought in from the cells, his face crumpling slightly as he held back tears.

District Judge Paul Healey asked for the defendant to identify himself and in a croaky voice, Doyle confirmed his name, gave his date of birth and address in Liverpool. The District Judge explained during the Magistrates' hearing that the charges Paul Doyle faces are so serious that they must be sent to Crown Court. This will be before the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary, he detailed, and will take place at some stage this afternoon, no sooner than 12.30pm.