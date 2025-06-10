Protesters have gathered in Dallas to express solidarity and support for Los Angeles residents and undocumented immigrants, subject to Trump’s deportation efforts.

There has been stepped up activity by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in recent days. The protest, which began at 7 p.m. at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge on the edge of downtown Dallas, on Monday (9 June) started off peacefully but took a turn when marchers hit the streets and were confronted by Dallas police officers.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police announced to the crowd that participants had to leave or face arrest. The group had gathered in Dallas to show support for undocumented immigrants in Southern California.

The ICE raids and a subsequent decision by President Donald Trump to federalize National Guard soldiers over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom ratcheted up tensions in the nation’s second largest city. An estimated group of up to 400 people gathered at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge Monday evening to express their discontent.

The crowd chanted “ICE, ICE, shut it down,” and “unite and fight for immigrant rights,” as they waived signs, including one that said “immigrants built this nation.” It appeared that at least one person was detained during the rally and there were a handful reports of participants being pepper sprayed.

Protests began in Los Angeles on Friday as a result of ICE raids and mass arrests of undocumented immigrants that have been occurring in the city in recent days. Two days later, the Trump administration deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to the city to help quell the demonstrations, a move applauded by the Texas governor.

The decision only heightened the protest’s intensity. Demonstrations on Sunday escalated to vandalism, damaged property, burglaries and clashes between protestors and law enforcement officers, other outlets reported. Dozens of people were arrested in relation to the protests.

The rally in Dallas comes just a few days ahead of the “No Kings” protests scheduled on June 14, which is Trump’s birthday. Thousands are expected to gather in various cities nationwide, including Dallas, to protest against Trump and his administration’s policies.