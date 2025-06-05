US President Donald Trump has revived his travel ban, a policy of his first term.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He announced that citizens of 12 countries would be banned from visiting the United States and those from seven others would face restrictions. The ban takes effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Some, but not all, 12 countries also appeared on the list of banned countries in Trump’s first term. The new ban includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be heightened restrictions on visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. In a video released on social media, Trump tied the new ban to Sunday’s terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying it underscored the dangers posed by some visitors who overstay visas.

US President Donald Trump has revived his travel ban, a policy of his first term. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The suspect in the attack is from Egypt, a country that is not on Trump’s restricted list. The Department of Homeland Security says he overstayed a tourist visa.

Trump said some countries had “deficient” screening and vetting or have historically refused to take back their own citizens. His findings rely extensively on an annual Homeland Security report of visa overstays of tourists, business visitors and students who arrive by air and sea, singling out countries with high percentages of remaining after their visas expired. “We don’t want them,” Trump said.

The travel ban results from a Jan. 20 executive order Trump issued requiring the departments of State and Homeland Security and the Director of National Intelligence to compile a report on “hostile attitudes” toward the U.S. and whether entry from certain countries represented a national security risk. During his first term, Trump issued an executive order in January 2017 banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was one of the most chaotic and confusing moments of his young presidency. Travelers from those nations were either barred from getting on their flights to the U.S. or detained at U.S. airports after they landed.

Amid the new ban there are concerns over the World Cup 2026 and Olympics 2028 set to take place in America. There's a silver lining for the sports world.

Dual citizens, permanent residents, and athletes heading to the U.S. for significant events need not worry—there's an exception with their names on it. Iran is one of 12 nations being placed on a United States travel ban as of Monday, but their soccer team will be allowed to compete in the World Cup next summer.

The World Cup runs from June 11 until July 19 next year, with the final held at MetLife Stadium, just outside of New York. Trump has forged a close relationship with Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA - the organization that runs global soccer. Infantino was at Trump's inauguration earier this year and has met with him in the Oval Office, where Trump keeps a replica of the World Cup trophy.