Trump tariff on imported cars: What has UK car industry said after Trump imposes 25% tariffs - which cars are made in America?
Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), warned the move risks hurting both UK and US manufacturers and consumers. The White House announced the import tariff on Wednesday (26 March), claiming it will boost domestic manufacturing and protect US jobs.
Mr Hawes said it was “not surprising but, nevertheless, disappointing” and urged both governments to strike a deal that avoids further damage. He said: “If, as seems likely, additional tariffs are to apply to UK-made cars, it’s a blow to a long-standing and productive relationship.
“US consumers enjoy vehicles built in Britain by some iconic brands, while thousands of UK motorists buy cars made in America. Rather than imposing new tariffs, we should be creating opportunities for both British and American manufacturers as part of a mutually beneficial relationship – benefiting consumers and creating jobs and growth on both sides of the Atlantic.”
He called on both sides to “come together immediately and strike a deal that works for all”. The SMMT, one of the largest trade associations in the UK, represents the British motor industry.
It claims that its role is to “promote the interests of the UK automotive industry at home and abroad.” The tariffs announced by the Trump administration also look to create issues for US car firms.
Many source their components from across the globe – meaning they could be faced with higher prices. By Wednesday afternoon, shares in General Motors dropped about 3% while Stellantis – the owner of Jeep and Chrysler – fell nearly 4%. Ford’s stock rose slightly, however.
Which cars are made in the USA?
While several automakers got their start making cars in America, you won’t find any vehicles on the market that are 100% American-made. Today, manufacturers outsource their car production. So brands with American origins now make their cars in other countries, and foreign brands outsource some production in America.
- Honda Odyssey
- Honda Ridgeline
- Jeep Wrangler
- Jeep Cherokee
- Acura MDX
- Honda Pilot
- Chevrolet Corvette
- Chevrolet Volt
- Ford F150
- Lincoln Continental
- Acura RDX
- Acura TLX
- Acura TLX FWD A-Spec
- Honda CR-V
- Toyota Avalon
- Ford Taurus
- Honda Accord
- Honda Civic
- Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
- Toyota Highlander
- Toyota Sequoia
- Toyota Tacoma
- Ford Explorer
- Cadillac ATS
- Chevrolet Camaro
- Ford Mustang
- Kia Sorento
- Tesla Model S
- Toyota Camry
- Chevrolet Impala
- Chevrolet Colorado
- Tesla Model 3 & Model 3 Long Range45
- Tesla Model X
