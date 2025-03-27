Britain’s car industry has hit out at President Donald Trump’s decision to put 25% tariffs on imported vehicles.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), warned the move risks hurting both UK and US manufacturers and consumers. The White House announced the import tariff on Wednesday (26 March), claiming it will boost domestic manufacturing and protect US jobs.

Mr Hawes said it was “not surprising but, nevertheless, disappointing” and urged both governments to strike a deal that avoids further damage. He said: “If, as seems likely, additional tariffs are to apply to UK-made cars, it’s a blow to a long-standing and productive relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“US consumers enjoy vehicles built in Britain by some iconic brands, while thousands of UK motorists buy cars made in America. Rather than imposing new tariffs, we should be creating opportunities for both British and American manufacturers as part of a mutually beneficial relationship – benefiting consumers and creating jobs and growth on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Britain’s car industry has hit out at President Donald Trump’s decision to put 25% tariffs on imported vehicles. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

He called on both sides to “come together immediately and strike a deal that works for all”. The SMMT, one of the largest trade associations in the UK, represents the British motor industry.

It claims that its role is to “promote the interests of the UK automotive industry at home and abroad.” The tariffs announced by the Trump administration also look to create issues for US car firms.

Many source their components from across the globe – meaning they could be faced with higher prices. By Wednesday afternoon, shares in General Motors dropped about 3% while Stellantis – the owner of Jeep and Chrysler – fell nearly 4%. Ford’s stock rose slightly, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which cars are made in the USA?

While several automakers got their start making cars in America, you won’t find any vehicles on the market that are 100% American-made. Today, manufacturers outsource their car production. So brands with American origins now make their cars in other countries, and foreign brands outsource some production in America.

Honda Odyssey

Honda Ridgeline

Honda Ridgeline

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Cherokee

Acura MDX

Acura MDX 2

Honda Pilot

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Volt

Ford F150

Lincoln Continental

Acura RDX

Acura RDX FWD

Acura TLX

Acura TLX FWD A-Spec

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2WD

Honda CR-V 4WD

Toyota Avalon

Ford Taurus

Honda Accord

Honda Accord 2.0T Sport Touring

Honda Civic

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Toyota Highlander

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota Tacoma

Ford Explorer

Cadillac ATS

Chevrolet Camaro

Ford Mustang

Kia Sorento

Tesla Model S

Toyota Camry

Chevrolet Impala

Chevrolet Colorado

Tesla Model 3 & Model 3 Long Range45

Tesla Model X