Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wealthy immigrants can now purchase US residency for $5 million through a newly launched initiative known as the "Gold Card" or "Trump Card," unveiled by President Donald Trump.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme, which Trump introduced earlier this year, allows affluent individuals to live and work in the US, effectively replacing the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa programme.

Trump promoted the card to reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, amid a sharp market downturn triggered by his global tariff announcement. Holding up the shiny, gold-embossed card featuring his face, he said: “For $5 million, this could be yours. You know what that card is? It’s the Gold Card, the Trump Card.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked who the first buyer would be, Trump joked: “Me.” “The second?” a reporter asked. “I don’t know, but I’m the first buyer. It’ll be out in ... less than two weeks. Pretty exciting, right?”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed last month that the government raised $5 billion in a single day through the sale of 1,000 Gold Cards. Cardholders will not be required to pay US taxes on income earned abroad, a feature that further distinguishes the programme from traditional residency paths. “Anybody want to buy one?” Trump asked reporters on board.

US President Donald Trump holds the $5 million dollar Gold Card as he speaks to reporters while in flight on board Air Force One, en route to Miami, Florida on April 3, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

The announcement coincided with economic turbulence caused by Trump’s declaration of sweeping new tariffs on foreign goods, which he dubbed "Liberation Day." The S&P 500 dropped 4.8%, marking its worst day since 2020. Technology giants like Apple and Amazon saw even sharper declines, and global markets in Asia and Europe also reacted negatively.

Defending the move, Trump compared the economy to a critically ill patient undergoing treatment: “Well, I mean, it’s to be expected where this is a patient that was very sick. We really inherited a terrible economy … with a lot of problems. It’s gonna be a booming country ... It’s going to be amazing, actually. We see it because we have trillions of dollars committed to come in.”

Economists warn that the added costs of tariffs, paid by American importers, are likely to be passed on to consumers, potentially leading to inflation and reduced hiring.