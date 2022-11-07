The president and former president have been on the campaign trail to convince voters ahead of the midterm elections

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been making the Republican and Democratic argument for the midterm election, which are due to take place tomorrow. (Credit: Getty Images)

The race is close between Biden’s Democrats and Trump’s Republicans. Republicans are so far predicted to take the House of Representitives, while the Senate remains too close to call just yet.

Therefore both sides are hoping to sway undecided voters. The parties have called in the big guns to convince voters to lend their votes.

But what did each leader say? Here’s everything you need to know about the last campaign push.

What happened during Joe Biden’s campaign trail?

President Biden has been out on the trail visiting areas such as New York and Pennsylvania. The US leader is set to host one last event in Maryland on Monday (7 November) evening.

During an event for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Biden told Democratic voters that Republicans were willing to overlook the January 6 attack on the Capitol, as well as “making light” of the recent attack on Paul Pelosi. He said: “There’s never been a time in my career where we’ve glorified violence based on a political preference.”

First Lady Jill Biden has also been pleading the case for her husband’s party. At an event in Houston, Ms Biden said: “So much is at stake in this election. We must speak up on justice and democracy.”

Her calls were echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris, who spoke while visiting an event in Chicago. She said: “These attacks on our democracy will not only directly impact the people around our country, but arguably around the world.”

What happened during Donald Trump’s campaign trail?

There were no surprises that Trump’s campaign trail was filled with strong rhetoric. The former president has even announced his intentions to run once again for the presidency in 2024, telling a Florida crowd that he “very, very, very probably” will make a presidential bid again.

Trump hosted an event in Miami, where he spoke about US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The topic was met by chants of “lock her up” from the crowd, echoing Trump and his supporters previous calls to lock up former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.