Addressing the crowd in Sioux City, Trump told them he will ‘very, very, probably do it again’

Donald Trump has strongly suggested he may run for the White House in 2024 during a rally speech in Iowa. Sporting a red “Make America Great Again” cap, the 45th President of the United States told the crowd he will “very, very, probably do it again.”

The US is set to go to the polls on 8 November for the midterm elections, with Republicans and Democrats battling it out to win a seat in the House of Representatives and the Senate. There is a heightened tension around the elections, with officials fearing a repeat of voting legitimacy being questioned.

Concern has been growning after Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked with a hammer by an intruder who had hoped to question his wife, who he viewed as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party.

It’s rumoured that the former US president will fficially announce he will run again for president after the midterm elections. The address in Iowa is the closest he has ever come to declaring his candidacy for 2024.

So, will Donald Trump run for president again and what did he say in Iowa? Here’s everything you need to know.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa (Pic: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Will Donald Trump run for president in 2024?

Trump has not officially confirmed that he will run for president again but he has dropped strong hints in the past and at the latest event in Iowa. The former president has repeated his claim that he was a victim of voter fraud at the last election.

Addressing the crowd at the rally for the midterm elections in Sioux City he said: “I ran twice. I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.

“And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.”

What did he say at the Iowa rally?

Advertisement

The former president spoke at the Iowa rally for over an hour sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat and made hints that he was planning to run again for the White House in 2024.

Reported by the Des Moines Register, Trump spoke about the 2024 election, he said: “In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, probably do it again.” He added: “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Get ready.”

Trump said: “This is the year we are going to take back the house, take back the senate and in 2024 most importantly take back our magnificent White House.”

He also referred to the 2020 election, telling those in attendance: “Your favourite President got screwed,” apologising for his use of language, adding: “This is a very unfair thing to your favourite President but what the hell, I’ve been treated so unfairly.”

People attend Trump’s Iowa rally in Sioux City (Pic: Getty Images)

Trump also addressed voting in his speech urging those in the crowd to “volunteer as an election worker, poll watcher or poll challenger.” He added: “If you vote on Election Day, that’s better, it’s much harder for them to cheat.

Advertisement

There is a heightened tension around the upcoming midterm elections, with officials fearing the legitimacy of voting will be questioned again and could lead to violence.

Concern has been growning after Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to go under surgery for an injury sustained after was beaten with a hammer by an intruder who had hoped to question and torture his wife.