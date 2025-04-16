Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The United States is threatening new tariffs of up to 245% on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's retaliatory trade actions.

In a White House fact sheet published late on Tuesday (15 April) it said: “China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions.” It added: “On Liberation Day, President Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all countries and individualized reciprocal higher tariffs on nations with which the U.S. has the largest trade deficits in order to level the playing field and protect America’s national security.

“More than 75 countries have already reached out to discuss new trade deals. As a result, the individualized higher tariffs are currently paused amid these discussions, except for China, which retaliated. China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions”

China has reportedly ordered its airlines to pause all incoming deliveries of American-made Boeing aircraft in response to Donald Trump's already 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods.

The three main Chinese airlines were expected to take delivery of 179 Boeing planes between now and 2027 — more planes than the entire Qantas main fleet — in deals worth billions of dollars. But that plan has been put on hold, according to reports from Bloomberg News.

China has also placed some rare earth elements under export restrictions in retaliation to U.S. President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on Chinese goods. This will potentially cut the U.S. off from critical minerals vital to everything from smartphones to electric car batteries.

China produces around 90% of the world's refined rare earths, a group of 17 elements used across the defense, electric vehicle, clean energy and electronics industries. The U.S. imports much of its rare earths, which come largely from China.