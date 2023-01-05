Five children were among those killed

Eight members of a family have been found dead from gunshot wounds in Utah, authorities have said.

The victims were found when police did a welfare check at the residence in Enoch on Wednesday (4 January). Police said they did not detect any threat to the public.

Enoch city manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by news of the eight bodies and that the deceased — all members of one family — were well known in the southern Utah town. No suspects are believed to be at large, Reuters reports.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet, writing: “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers.”

Here is all you need to know:

Where did the shooting happen?

The tragedy happened in the town of Enoch in southern Utah - a state in the west of America. It is located 245 miles (394 kilometres) south of Salt Lake City and has a population of about 8,000 people.

Enoch was founded in 1851 by Joel H. Johnson, it was originally known as Fort Johnson and Johnson Springs but changed its name in 1890. The closest city to Enoch is Cedar City, about seven miles northeast.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Enoch, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

How many people were killed in the shooting?

Eight people, all members of the same family, were killed, Enoch city officials have said. It includes five children and three adults.

The children attended schools in the Iron County School District, officials said in a letter sent to parents. The bodies were discovered after police conducted a welfare check, due to the family not being heard from for an extended time.

What have authorities said?

In a video statement on Wednesday night, Enoch city manager Rob Dotson said: “We don’t know why this happened. We’re not going to guess.

“Many of us have served with them in church, in the community and gone to school with these individuals. This community at this time is hurting. They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain and they have a lot of questions.”

